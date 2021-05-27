OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego announces its first annual ceramic show and sale, called Clay Bodies.

Plates, mugs, bowls and vases are among the clay creations on display and for sale on June 5 and 6. The show and sale will be open both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Art Association board member and ceramics instructor Marybeth Sorrendo, participation in ceramics classes is way up this year, and as a result lots of new talent will be on display. You can get a quick tour of the pottery shop while you are in the building. New classes will be forming soon.

Also on display in the second-floor gallery, will be a new photography invitational exhibition called Hard Copy.

The Art Association of Oswego is located at the northern end of East Fourth Street in Oswego directly across from Fort Ontario. For more information about classes, exhibitions, and membership, visit the Art Association website at www.oswegoarts.org or call 315 216-6782.

