OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Rotary Club recently celebrated their accomplishments of the past year and revealed their plans for next year. It was their Changing of the Guard meeting at Oswego Country Club where outgoing officers were acknowledged and new officers and directors were sworn in for the 2022–23 Rotary year.

Outgoing president Sabine Ingerson was lauded for her faithful and effective leadership throughout the challenging circumstances posed by the Covid pandemic.

Club meetings were held via Zoom during much of the year, informal in-person luncheons were enjoyed by some members, and weekly in-person meetings have been held for the past two months. Despite the disruptions, club members managed to complete 19 service projects, award four scholarships, give over 300 personal hours of service to the community, donate over $8,000 worth of goods and services, and give an additional $10,000 of cash donations. Several other plans and projects are ongoing into the new year.

In accepting the gavel, incoming president Tom Ingram challenged each club member to propose at least one new member and to do so through face-to-face conversations about the purposes and rewards of Rotary membership. He perceives his role as president as including attending community events, planning and organizing meetings and activities, and inspiring the members to support the mission of Rotary in our community and the world beyond.

Rotary is an international organization that includes 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers. Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to act on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 46,000+ clubs work together to: promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment.

Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Its vision statement: Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Rotary meetings often conclude with the members reciting the Four Way Test: Of the things we think, say, or do; Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Anyone interested in joining Rotary or learning more about it is invited to call 315-529-0120.

