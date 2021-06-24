OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) has recognized Mayor Billy Barlow and the City of Oswego as “Community Champions” in its efforts to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety.

The Cancer Prevention in Action program focuses on educating community members on what they can do to prevent cancer. In 2019 the City of Oswego partnered with CPiA and implemented a sun safety policy at Breitbeck Park. As part of that policy CPiA installed sunscreen dispensers and provided the city with sunscreen.

One of the city’s busiest parks, Breitbeck Park sees hundreds of visitors every day. While enjoying everything the park has to offer, including the waterfront and breathtaking views of Oswego’s famous sunsets, it’s easy to take for granted how long your skin has been exposed to the damaging UV rays of the sun.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States,” said Coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities, Leanna Cleveland. “It is estimated that one in every five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The sun’s UV rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes, but with the proper safety precautions you can protect yourself against skin cancer.”

“We want children and their families to enjoy the summer months but understand the importance of sun safety,” continued Cleveland. “These sun safety tips can help protect you all summer long.”

-Wear sunglasses that protect 100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays

– Seek shade when needed

-Wear full brimmed hats

-Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when exposed to long periods of sun

-Apply full-spectrum (UVA & UVB) sunscreen (SPF 15 or greater) to exposed skin 30 minutes before going outside in the sun.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Leanna and the folks at OCO to raise awareness about sun safety and cancer prevention in the Oswego community,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. “By installing several free sun screen stations in the marina and other city parks, we provide residents with the proper protection while they enjoy our wonderful improvements and amenities. While the new sunscreen stations at the marina, splash pad and Breitbeck Park will see the most use, there are plans to incorporate more sunscreen stations. I’d like to see stations along the riverwalks and the new Lakeside Park area on the east side.”

“Leanna and OCO have been great partners on multiple initiatives,” Barlow continued. “We previously partnered on other sun safety policies, breast cancer screenings and other promotional projects. OCO does great work and the City of Oswego is happy to join them in their efforts. Moving forward, we’ll continue to work with OCO and community partners to develop ways to better protect city residents and promote good health and wellness practices throughout the community.”

“I applaud the City of Oswego for its dedication to sustaining its sun safety policy,” Cleveland said. With Breitbeck Park being one of the most widely used parks in the City of Oswego it’s good to know that visitors can enjoy the many improvements and additions the park has seen, especially the new splash pad, while practicing sun safety and taking advantage of the free sunscreen available to them. For me, the fact that I can bring my family to the park and have sunscreen available to me and my children is amazing. The City of Oswego is a true Community Champion of the Cancer Prevention in Action program. It’s willingness to partner with us demonstrates the care and concern that Mayor Barlow and the city’s leaders have about the health and safety of its residents and visitors.”

Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

