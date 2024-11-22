OSWEGO – Join us for a magical evening at the City of Oswego’s annual Tree Lighting event on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Civic Plaza, 13 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY 13126. This year’s festivities promise a delightful gingerbread theme, transforming Civic Plaza into a winter wonderland.

Santa Claus himself will make a grand entrance at 2:00 p.m. on the West 2nd Street side of Civic Plaza, with visits scheduled from 2:15 to 5 p.m with the line being closed off at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to catch Santa on stage during the live show, where he will read letters and help illuminate the Tree.

The celebration includes a variety of free attractions for the whole family: explore dazzling ice sculptures, take a ride on the festive Christmas Train from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., and enjoy enchanting carriage rides from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Santa’s Elves will spread holiday cheer with caroling and meet + greets from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the live show from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., culminating in the spectacular lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m. A breathtaking fireworks display will follow at 6:05 p.m., accompanied by a musical performance from Brig Juice, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa available for a small fee, supporting Friends of Camp Hollis. Please note that certain roads and parking areas will be closed to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the event.

We invite everyone to come together in the spirit of the season for an evening filled with joy, community, and holiday magic.

