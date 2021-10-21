OSWEGO – Get your duck calls ready for the Great Oswego Duck Hunt on Saturday, November 6.

Unlike real duck hunting, this fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Oswego [CMOO] will take you to local businesses in search of small, yellow plastic ducks. Each participant will download or pick up a map of participating businesses where small plastic ducks will be hidden throughout the day.

To play, simply visit the stores, look for the plastic ducks, and then bring any ducks you find to the Children’s Museum of Oswego by Friday, November 12. You will get a prize and be entered into a raffle drawing for giveaways and cash prizes donated by the event sponsors.

It is free to participate, there is no limit on the number of ducks one person can find, and it is open to all ages. You can download your map from www.cmoo.org, from CMOO’s social media pages (The Children’s Museum of Oswego on Facebook and CMOOswego on Instagram) or pick one up from a participating local business.

“I am deeply grateful for the support of the small business owners in Oswego,” said CMOO Executive Director, Kathryn Watson. “Even as they deal with challenges created by the ongoing pandemic, they continue to support the museum and its mission. We hope that community members will take this opportunity to visit local businesses, shop or eat, and have some fun. It feels good to do something a little silly and light-hearted and we hope that this event offers a safe way to play together as a community.”

The Children’s Museum of Oswego is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission of inspiring children to learn, create, discover, and explore through the power of play. Located at 7 W. Bridge Street in Oswego, NY, CMOO has over 10,000 square feet of hands-on, interactive exhibits.

To learn more about the museum or to donate, visit www.cmoo.org.

