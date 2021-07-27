Oswego Common Council Approves Picnic Table Donations, All Other Resolutions Unanimously

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council accepted a donation of picnic tables from Jesse Vannuchi and the Oswego Renaissance Association to be used in Franklin Square Park at Monday’s bi-monthly Common Council Meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Vannuchi, the block leader of the association, spoke during the public session to explain the donation, saying that the association worked over the last several years to build up the park.

“[We had volunteers] paint the playground in Franklin Square and this past year, a couple of months ago we stained the playground. I led a campaign to do that and I got a good turnout,” Vannuchi said. “This year we got the whole park finished up and made it look nice.”

Vannuchi added that some neighbors wanted to bring in picnic tables so they could sit and watch their children play on the new playground. While the Common Council could not address what Vannuchi had said, Mayor Billy Barlow showed gratitude toward the Oswego Renaissance Association for providing something for the city.

“Thank you for your efforts with the playground and taking up this initiative,” Barlow said. “We appreciate it and a lot of people … come to the council asking for things. It’s rare that people come to give things and do stuff for the city, so thank you very much.”

Vannuchi’s plan is to start with five tables and possibly expand to nine. Aside from this resolution, No. 237, the remaining 12 resolutions were also approved in a unanimous fashion. These include:

Approve minutes of the last Common Council Meeting held on July 12

Accept a donation of a memorial bench from Paul Conzone in honor of his father-in-law, Eric Gates, to be used in Oak Hill Park

Authorize Barlow to sign Change Order No. 2 with PAC Associates of Oswego, Inc. for additional work for the City Hall building Envelope Improvements Project for $60,754

Approve a junk license for Phillip Gordon and Sons, Inc.

Confirm the 2021 Assessment Roll for the City of Oswego

Approve the transfer of funds from the Generla Fund Contingent Account to the Engineering Department Contracted services Account for professional services from Churchill Environmental Inc, for the West Side Fire Department Roof Replacement Project

The council also approved a trio of “use of public space” resolutions. These include using public space for a graduation party, for Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation’s basketball tournament on September 11 and for the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce to host the annual CNY Pumpkin Festival in early October.

The final set of resolutions were No. 242, 243 and 244. No. 242 approved a budget amendment to the Community Development Special Events Account for $50,000 for various summer events. No. 243 waived rules of the Common Council to present resolution No. 244 without committee consideration, which was eventually passed in order to transfer $3,000 from the Youth Bureau Fees for Services Non-Employee Account for children’s programs at the 2021 Summer Bash Carnival which will be held this coming weekend, July 29-31.

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, August 9 at 7:15 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, please click here.

