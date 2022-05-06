OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s 56th Annual Meeting took place on Wednesday, May 4, inside the Lodge at the Fallbrook Recreation Center, with three board members elected.

Incumbents Andrew Bucher and Mike Ferlito were each re-elected to new three year terms, while Angela Galvin was elected to her first term.

The 56th Annual Meeting was called to order by Board President, Mike Pisa, at 7 p.m. Board Vice President, Darcy Antonucci, handled the casting of ballots prior to the opening of the meeting.

Joyce Pritchard presented last year’s meeting minutes, with Don Piazza reviewing the Treasurer’s Report and Gary Brown providing the Supervisory Report.

Brown was pleased to report that the credit union is being run efficiently and effectively and is continuing to grow each year.

Mike Pisa and Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert, then addressed the state of the credit union to all members on hand for the meeting before fielding any questions from membership.

Pisa and Rupert each reflected on the fantastic work being done by the Compass staff in continuing to offer superior customer service and new programs for members.

“I would not be able to do my job without the great work being done by our Board and staff,” said Rupert. “Working with them and continuing to build meaningful relationships with our growing membership is a pleasure.”

At the conclusion of their remarks, Pisa presented former Board member, Lisa Vinciguerra, with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for her dedicated years on the Compass Board of Directors.

Members on hand at the meeting were eligible to win one of three VISA Gift Cards provided by the credit union. Bob Close claimed the grand prize of $100 and was then able to select a cause of his choosing for Compass to then donate another $200. Close selected the Oswego Animal Shelter for this year’s donation.

Other VISA Gift Card winners included Darrell Pritchard and Jackie Slough, each winning $50.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Antonucci announced the three elected members of the Board including Bucher, Ferlito and Galvin.

New Board member, Galvin, also serves as the Admin Asst. to the VP for Administration & Finance at SUNY Oswego, while volunteering in several other capacities including the Hall Newman Center Foundation Board.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,500 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,500 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

