OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union recently partnered with ARISE CNY to donate $1,650 toward purchasing ramp building materials for Oswego County residents in need.

For decades, the ARISE Ramp Program in Oswego County has helped individuals and families obtain wheelchair ramps to safely enter and exit their homes so they can shop, go to work, go to school and be a part of their communities.

ARISE CNY relies on generous financial support from individuals and local businesses to purchase ramp building materials. Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to join this effort.

“It is our pleasure to partner with ARISE CNY in this effort,” said Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “Giving back to the community is a major component of what we do at Compass. The work that ARISE does to help those with disabilities in Oswego County is fantastic and we are happy to join their dedication to furthering the independent living philosophy and the belief that people with disabilities have the same rights as people who do not have disabilities.”

To learn more about all that ARISE does to help provide access and independence for all, visit online at www.ariseinc.org.

To learn more about how you could specifically assist in ramp construction, contact Jim Karasek at (315) 342-4931 or e-mail [email protected].

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass will soon open a new location on the west side of Oswego at 300 West First St. This new location replaces the former Hillside branch and will now provide an ATM machine, as well as a drive-thru. Visit www.compassfcu.com for further details on the opening of this new branch.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

