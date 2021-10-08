OSWEGO – In conjunction with International Credit Union Day on Thursday, October 21, Compass Federal Credit Union will hold an open house at its new location at 300 W. 1st St. in Oswego.

Opening in August, this new location offers Compass members on the west side of the city expanded services, including a 24-hour ATM and a drive-thru.

On October 21, members are welcome to stop into the West First location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for free catered snacks, while supplies last, as well as a free gift and a chance to win a $50 VISA gift card.

Members of the community that stop by and open a new Compass account will also receive a free gift, as well as enter into a chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Oswego State Hockey game scheduled for October 23.

To help celebrate International Credit Union Day, all Compass offices will be offering a free gift to members as well as an opportunity to win a $50 VISA gift card. Members must make a transaction in order to be eligible for the gift card.

International Credit Union (ICU) Day® celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences. International Credit Union (ICU) Day® has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions and other financial cooperatives are doing around the world and give members the opportunity to get more engaged. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally includes fundraisers, open houses, contests, picnics, volunteering and parades.

For more information call Compass FCU’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, at (315) 342-5300, the West First branch at (315) 207-0390, or the Fulton office at (315) 593-8443.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related