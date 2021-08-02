Compass Federal Credit Union’s Oswego State Branch Reopening August 18

OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s campus branch, located inside of Oswego State University’s Marano Campus Center in office 150B, will be reopening on Wednesday, August 18.

After closing in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Compass is pleased to reopen its campus office every Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning August 18.

The campus office will return with its full listing of previous services, including an all-new ATM machine on site.

For more information on the reopening of this location, call (315) 342-5300.

Members are reminded that Compass Federal Credit Union’s 55th Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, September 2, beginning at 6 p.m. outside of the Compass main office located at 131 George St. in Oswego.

This year’s Annual Meeting will include an update on the state of the credit union from the Compass Board and management, as well as an opportunity to vote for the three open seats on the Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

Members must be 18 years or older, in good standing with Compass Federal Credit Union and provide identification in order to vote in the Board of Directors election.

Compass members that pre-register online, and attend this year’s meeting, will automatically be entered into a chance to win a $75 Compass gift card. Compass Federal Credit Union will then donate $150 to the winner’s charity of choice.

Members are asked to pre-register by Thursday, August 26. Members do not need to pre-register to vote. Attendance is free.

The online pre-registration link is available on the front page of the Compass Federal Credit Union website at www.compassfcu.com, under the About Us tab under Annual Meeting, or through the Compass Facebook page.

For those without computer or internet access, you can stop into any Compass location to register, or call Compass FCU’s Fulton location at (315) 593-8443 to register by phone.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...