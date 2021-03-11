Easter Bunny Drive By Planned For April 3 In Oswego

OSWEGO – The City of Oswego through the city Youth Bureau, in partnership with PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid will host an Easter Bunny Drive by on Saturday, April 3.

The Easter Bunny will be escorted through various streets in the City of Oswego for kids to see and wave to. We will be handing out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy and some will have slips for prizes.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our annual Easter Egg Hunt will not happen this year, hopefully we will be back in 2022. This gives the kids a chance to see and wave to the bunny and get some fun candy in their bags,” said Jennifer Losurdo of The Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

Candy bags will also be provided by Compass Credit Union, Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Oswego Family Chiropractic.

The route for the Bunny is posted below and on the Facebook event page “Easter Bunny Drive By” all updated information will be posted to that page.

If you need further questions answered, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451

Or email [email protected].

“The City of Oswego continues to develop creative ways to safely engage Oswego children and families during the pandemic,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I thank the Oswego City Youth Bureau and our partners for their efforts and know this event is something our children will look forward to and enjoy.”

EAST SIDE ROUTE:

Start at OPD at 9:45am

10:00am- Corner of E. Utica & E. 3rd St/Syracuse Ave

10:15am- Corner of Syracuse Ave/Bunner /CER

10:30am- Hamilton Homes via Bunner, Maple and Church

10:45am- East 4th & Utica

11:00am- E. 8th/E. Oneida/E. 10th/E. Utica St

11:15am- Corner of E. Bridge/E. 7th St

11:30am- E. 10th ½ /E. Van Buren/E. 9th St

11:45am-East Seneca St to West Side Route

WEST SIDE ROUTE:

12:00 pm- Corner of W. Bridge & W. 1st St

12:15 pm- Corner W. 1st St & Lake St

12:30 pm- W. 4th St/W. VanBuren St

12:45 pm- Corner of W. 8th to W. Seneca St

1:00 pm- W. Seneca St to W. 2nd St

1:15 pm- W. 1st St to W. Utica St to W. 5th St

1:30 pm- W. 5th St to Varick St

1:45 pm- Varick St to Murray St to Gerritt St

2:00 pm- Gerritt St to W. 5th St to Munn St

2:15- Munn to Burden Drive to Deer trail to W. 1st St

2:30 pm- W. 1st St to Ellen St

2:45 pm- Ellen St to Hawley St to Niagara St to W. 9th St

3:00 pm- W. 9th St to W. Mohawk St/Dublin St/W. Oneida St

3:15pm- W. Oneida St to W. Bridge to Washington Blvd to Draper St

3:30 pm- Back to Oswego Police Dept

