Fort Ontario, Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Celebrate ‘I Love My Park Day’

OSWEGO – Fort Ontario State Historic Site and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum will host activities at the 10th annual “I Love My Park Day” Saturday, May 1.

Volunteers are invited to enjoy the spring weather and give a few hours of their time to help with clean-up projects at Fort Ontario and the Safe Haven museum. All ages are welcome to join in the event.

Beautification projects begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet inside the old stone fort at 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Parking is available in the main parking lot near the flag poles.

Advance registration is required. The clean-up event is limited to a maximum of 50 volunteers due to COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be required. To register to volunteer, visit www.ptny.org/ilovemypark. Fort Ontario is listed under Central New York Region.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own garden gloves and tools such as rakes, shovels, trowels, wheelbarrows and clippers, and to dress for Central New York’s spring weather.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego; phone 315-343-4711, http://fortontario.com/.

