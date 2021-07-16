OSWEGO – An official ceremony of promotion from Colonel to Brigadier General for a United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Army Reserve officer, will take place at Fort Ontario State Historic Site at 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, on July 24.

The promotion ceremony for Deputy Commanding General- Support Brigadier-General Jason J. Wallace of the 416th Theater Engineer Command will be at 11 a.m. He is a native of Oswego.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held on the parade ground of Fort Ontario, inside the old stone fortification built in 1839 by the Corps of Engineers.

Expected at the ceremony are more than 70 guests, including soldiers and civilians. Major General (MG) Miyako Schanley of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the ceremony, which will be followed by a private reception.

Brigadier General Wallace’s previous assignments include line platoon leader, assault and obstacle platoon leader, and support platoon leader, 11th Engineer Battalion, 24th Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga; assault and obstacle platoon leader and Company Commander, B/479th Engineer Battalion; Company Commander, HHC, 479th Engineer Battalion; S1, S3, Executive Officer and Battalion Commander, 479th Engineer Battalion, Fort Drum,; Executive Officer and Chief of Staff, 411th Engineer Brigade, New Windsor, NY; Branch Chief, 75th Training Command, Fort Dix, NJ; Commander, Contingency Response Unit, Washington DC; G3, 412th Theater Engineer Command, Vicksburg, MS and Chief of Staff, 416th Theater Engineer Command, Darien, IL. His current assignment is Deputy Commanding General – Support, 416th Theater Engineer Command.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Clarkson University, a Master of Business Administration from SUNY Oswego, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His military education includes the Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Combined Arms Services Staff School, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Army War College, Advanced Joint Professional Military Education Course, U.S. Army Airborne Course, and U.S. Army Air Assault Course.

Brigadier General Wallace’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Superior Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Douglas MacArthur Leadership award and the Bronze de Fleury Medal.

Brigadier General Wallace’s operational deployments include Operation Vigilant Warrior, Operation Noble Eagle and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In his civilian capacity, he works as the Director of Facilities Operations for Colgate University in Hamilton, NY.

Wallace is married to the former Carlena A. Breed and they have six children; Addison, Madeline, Grayson, Carlena, Beckett and Jason Jr.

Fort Ontario is the site of three British colonial forts and an existing fortification built by the United States in 1839 with Civil War improvements. Three French and Indian War battles, and two War of 1812 battles were fought at Fort Ontario, and it was the objective of the last Continental Army campaign of the Revolutionary War. In 1766 the Treaty of Fort Ontario ended the greatest Native American rebellion against westward expansion in history.

In 1796, 13 years after the end of the Revolutionary War, Fort Ontario became the last of eight British posts turned over to the United States. The 1796 British evacuation of Fort Ontario will be recreated during a day of Revolutionary War living history demonstrations on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

For more information on Fort Ontario, contact Paul Lear at (343) 343-4711 or [email protected], or visit www.nysparks.com or www.historicfortontario.com. For more Oswego County history, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

