OSWEGO – Appointments for free rapid COVID-19 testing are still available for today, March 2, at the Oswego High School Liberty Street parking lot.
The drive-thru testing site, which lasts until 4 p.m. today, is for anyone who lives or works in Oswego County. Results come back in 15 minutes while you wait.
To register, please click here.
- Be sure to wear your mask.
- Please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.
- This is a drive thru testing clinic, you will remain in your vehicle until you have your results.
If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
Testing is provided by the Oswego County Health Department in partnership with Pulaski Urgent Care.