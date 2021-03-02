Free Rapid COVID-19 Testing Appointments Still Available For Today

March 2, 2021 Kassadee Bradshaw
File photo - May 2020. Oswego residents Karen and Andrew Noyes are pictured at a drive-thru testing site in Mexico.

OSWEGO – Appointments for free rapid COVID-19 testing are still available for today, March 2, at the Oswego High School Liberty Street parking lot.

The drive-thru testing site, which lasts until 4 p.m. today, is for anyone who lives or works in Oswego County. Results come back in 15 minutes while you wait.

To register, please click here.

  • Be sure to wear your mask.
  • Please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.
  • This is a drive thru testing clinic, you will remain in your vehicle until you have your results.

If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Testing is provided by the Oswego County Health Department in partnership with Pulaski Urgent Care.

