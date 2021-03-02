OSWEGO – Appointments for free rapid COVID-19 testing are still available for today, March 2, at the Oswego High School Liberty Street parking lot.

The drive-thru testing site, which lasts until 4 p.m. today, is for anyone who lives or works in Oswego County. Results come back in 15 minutes while you wait.

To register, please click here.

Be sure to wear your mask.

Please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.

This is a drive thru testing clinic, you will remain in your vehicle until you have your results.

If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Testing is provided by the Oswego County Health Department in partnership with Pulaski Urgent Care.

