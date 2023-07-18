OSWEGO, NY – Yesterday at around 2 p.m., as The Golden Rule peace boat was preparing to lock through on the way to Oswego, the crew encountered this little dog swimming for his life – but he wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for the quick action of the crew!

He was handed back to his family lock-side and the Golden Rule, continued through the lock without learning how the dog came to be in the water, its name, or the name of the family. Hopefully the family will come to Oswego and meet the crew this evening at the marina.

This is a special boat! The Golden Rule, a Project of Veterans For Peace, was used to help stop nuclear weapons testing in 1958 – a group of Quaker activists tried to sail her into the Marshall Islands testing area. The crew were arrested by the US government when proceeding out of Honolulu, but the backlash helped bring about the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963.

Now fully restored, this little boat has a big mission – to stop the possibility of nuclear war. Veterans For Peace is “Sailing for a Nuclear-Free World and a Peaceful, Sustainable Future”.

They are only 10 weeks from completing a 13-month voyage around the “Great Loop”, with stops in over 100 cities and towns to educate people about what they can do to advocate for verifiable, irreversible, worldwide nuclear disarmament.

Six years ago the world spoke and passed the language of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons! This Project supports the Treaty and other measures to bring us “Back from the Brink” of nuclear war.

Please join us tomorrow July 18 at the Oswego Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 for a talk about the Golden Rule. Hopefully the dog owners will come!

