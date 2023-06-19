Grand Opening Of Splash Indoor Water Park Resort Set For June 23rd in Oswego, New York

OSWEGO, NY – Get ready to make a splash! The highly anticipated opening of Splash Indoor Water Park Resort is set for Friday, June 23, and will bring thrilling aquatic adventures to Oswego and Central New York.

Offering a year-round oasis of fun, and excitement, Splash is poised to become the premier destination for water enthusiasts of all ages.

Located at 92 East First Street in the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront in Oswego, New York (just 45 miles north of Syracuse on Lake Ontario), Splash Indoor Water Park Resort boasts an impressive array of attractions, guaranteeing a memorable experience for every visitor. The park will be open for summer hours Monday thru Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m..

The multi-level state-of-the-art facility spans nearly 20,000 square feet and features a variety of thrilling water slides, splash pad, activity pool, full arcade, Splash Bar & Grill, gift shop and more! Splash Indoor Water Park Resort offers day passes, overnight stay and play packages, birthday packages, and corporate event packages.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Splash Indoor Water Park Resort in Oswego,” said Shane Broadwell, owner of Broadwell Hospitality Group; the family-owned, Oswego-based hospitality company that built the park. “We have assembled an amazing team at Splash and meticulously designed the park to provide an awesome water park experience. We are so appreciative of all our partners, employees and everyone that has made this incredible destination come to life!”

“We welcome families to visit us for the day, or book a stay at our Clarion or Best Western Plus hotels,” he added. “With an incredible range of attractions and amenities, we’re confident that Splash will quickly become a beloved destination for residents and visitors from afar.”

Day admission passes, overnight hotel packages and ticket pricing information are available online at www.splashindoorwaterpark.com. Early booking and reservations are highly recommended, as demand is expected to be high for this exciting new attraction.

Guests can expect a wide range of amenities and services to enhance their water park experience. The resort offers comfortable changing/shower facilities, locker rentals, and ample seating areas for relaxation. Additionally, a variety of dining options will be available at Splash Bar & Grill within the water park and at GS Steamers in the Clarion, both serving delicious meals, snacks, and refreshing beverages to keep energy levels high throughout the day.

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort will be offering special promotions and discounts. Annual passes, party packages and other opportunities are being explored, allowing guests to make the most of their visits and create lasting memories.

In line with current health and safety guidelines, Splash Indoor Water Park Resort has implemented robust measures to prioritize the well-being of its guests. Enhanced cleaning protocols, frequent sanitization of high-touch areas, and the provision of hand sanitizing stations throughout the park are just some of the precautions taken to ensure a safe environment for all visitors.

About Splash Indoor Water Park Resort:

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort is Central New York’s premier destination of fun located in Oswego, New York, just 45 miles north of Syracuse on Lake Ontario. With its wide range of thrilling attractions and state-of-the-art facility, Splash offers an unforgettable aquatic experience for individuals and families alike. Whether you seek a one-day adventure or a weekend of quality time with loved ones, Splash Indoor Water Park Resort is the perfect destination.

