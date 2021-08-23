OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced today that PaddleFest 2021 has been cancelled.

The festival, which had been previously rescheduled due to weather, was supposed to be held this Saturday, August 28.

According to the Maritime Museum, the event was cancelled due to unsafe conditions.

“As most of you likely know, significant flooding is occurring throughout New York State heavily impacting the Oswego River basin,” the museum said via social media. “Dangerously high-water levels, some 300% over normal seasonal levels, and debris have created unsafe conditions for participants, safety crews, and volunteers. We’re grateful for the support and patience you’ve all show the Maritime Museum as we’ve battled unusual weather this season. We hope you join us next year!”

All those who have purchased tickets will receive an email with refund options. Those with tickets will also have the option to rollover your ticket for July 16, 2022 Paddlefest – locking-in 2021 prices. For more information, call 315-342-0480.

