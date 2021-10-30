OSWEGO – Come out for “History on Tap” to learn more about the not-for-profit Oswego History Records Center (OHRC).

The illustrated program will cover the OHRC’s mission and personnel as well as some of its past, current and future projects. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3 at G. S. Steamer’s Restaurant in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego.

OHRC Secretary Mary Kay Stone and member Debra Allen will discuss some of the local historical records, maps, surveys, photographs and documents that are being photocopied, scanned and digitized by the OHRC so that they may be made available to the public for research, inspection and copying.

The OHRC is working in partnership with the Heritage Foundation of Oswego and is using their headquarters on E. Second Street in Oswego as its operating base.

For more information about “History on Tap,” contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Program updates and details will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page. The next “History on Tap” program will be held in April 2022.

