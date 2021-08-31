Katko, Oswego County Advocates, Officials Invite Central New Yorkers To Participate In Public Comment Period For Fort Ontario Study

OSWEGO— Standing at Fort Ontario with Oswego County advocates and elected officials, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today encouraged Central New Yorkers to participate in the public comment period for the National Park Service’s (NPS) Fort Ontario Study.

This study is evaluating Fort Ontario’s national significance as well as its suitability to be a part of the National Park system. The study was authorized by Katko-authored legislation that was signed into law in 2018.

From September 1, 2021 to November 1, 2021, the public will be able to participate in the Fort Ontario Study public comment period. During this 60-day public comment period, individuals will be able to weigh in on the prospect of Fort Ontario becoming a National Park. The public will also be invited to contribute any materials they have related to Fort Ontario, such as photos, diaries, or letters, to help its case in receiving the National Park designation.

Following the public comment period, the NPS will draft a final report outlining whether Fort Ontario meets the criteria for inclusion in the National Park System. The report will be transmitted to Congress for consideration.

“I’m glad to be with Oswego County advocates and elected officials to announce an important step forward in putting Fort Ontario on the path to becoming a National Park,” said Rep. Katko. “Starting tomorrow, Central New Yorkers will be able to weigh in on the prospect of Fort Ontario becoming a National Park and contribute any materials they may have to support its candidacy. Fort Ontario has played an important role in critical parts of American history. Notably during World War II, it hosted the only World War II emergency shelter for European war refugees, the majority of which were European Jews. Fort Ontario truly is a remarkable landmark that ought to be nationally recognized. I hope everyone will do their part to support this site’s bid to become a National Park.”

More information on the public comment period and how to participate can be found here. Comments can be made online, by phone or mail, and during the NPS’s virtual hearing on September 15.

Since coming to Congress, Rep. Katko has prioritized putting Fort Ontario on the path to becoming a National Park. In 2018, legislation he authored was signed into law to commission a special resource study of Fort Ontario to evaluate the site’s national significance and determine its suitability to be a part of the National Park system. This study is a prerequisite for receiving the National Park designation.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

