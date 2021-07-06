UPDATE August 16, 2021: Lisa DuBois of Fulton, New York looks forward to the rescheduled Oswego Paddlefest event to be held Saturday, August 28. DuBois was the winner of the kayak package valued at over $1,000. The package was donated in part by Murdock’s Bicycling and Dick’s Sporting Goods. To register for the event visit www.hlwmm.org or call the museum office at 315.342.0480.

OSWEGO – A Vibe Yellowfin 100 kayak with paddle and personal flotation device, valued at $1,000, will be awarded to a lucky winner Saturday, July 17 after the Oswego Paddlefest event at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego.

The kayak package was donated in part by Murdock’s of Oswego and Dick’s Sporting Goods to support the Paddlefest event. Tickets are available at the museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The 2021 Paddlefest is sponsored by Oswego Health, a nonprofit health care system established in 1881 and serving communities across Oswego County.

For more Paddlefest information, visit www.facebook.com/hlwmm or www.hlwmm.org.

