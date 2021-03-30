OSWEGO – The “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” committee is gearing up for the fourth annual series and is thrilled to announce these events will be held live with protocols in place and all CDC guidelines and COVID requirements will be met.

“We are so excited to be able to return to an in person event. Auyer Timing is providing great ways to keep participants distanced. This year has been tough and the community is eager to get back to live 5K events,” committee member Michele Hourigan noted of the series planning.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation and the Buc Boosters, into one 20k series.

The first 5k of the series will kick off on Saturday, May 1 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 20, the Oswego Health Foundation on August 14, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 10th.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with overall race series winners in both running and walking categories based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.

“While supporting so many wonderful community organizations, it will so nice for runners and walkers to get back out there together,” Hourigan said.

Visit https://makeithappenoswego.com to register for the series. Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on May 1.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related