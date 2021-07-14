OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is offering a fun outdoor activity that engages young people ages 9 through 17 years of age in the use of chalk as an artistic medium.

Artist Alyssa Smith will be working with volunteers to create a large mural in the picnic area outside the museum building. Young artists will help develop and expand the mural through their own creative efforts. The theme for the mural is “Where the water never ends…”, which will be used to inspire young artists.

The program is set for Sunday, July 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Space is limited so youngsters are asked to reserve ahead by visiting the museum’s website: hlwmm.org.

Chalk, water and snacks will be provided. Museum admission is part of the program. Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees.

This program is sponsored by Stewarts Shops, Oswego Elks Lodge #271 and funded through a grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. For more information about the Museum and other programs and activities call 315.342.0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related