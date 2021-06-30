Mayor Barlow Announces $10,000 In Funding For LGBTQ+ Drop-In Center

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a $10,000 grant to the Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) LGBTQ+ Drop-In Center to increase services and supports to the LGBTQ+ community in the City of Oswego.

The funding will be used to extend the operation of the Drop-In Center from one day a week to two days a week, facilitate more activities including at least two new field trips, expand targeted outreach and community connections, and sponsor three events and awareness activities throughout the community.

“Providing resources, accessible services and additional support to the LGBTQ community is a key component to our general mission of making Oswego a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming community,” Barlow said. “The Drop-In Center is a safe space for teens and young adults to go to give and receive support and our funding will make this space more open and accessible to those in our community who need it. I’m happy to partner with OCO to offer more activities, events and support to the LGBTQ community and look forward to working together to create more opportunity and build on our progress in the future.”

The City of Oswego was awarded $1.89 million from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan and Barlow recently pledged to set aside $200,000 to assist local not-for-profit and community provider organizations.

“This grant funding will be used to increase services and supports for LGBTQ+ youth in Oswego through our drop in program for LGBTQ+ youth,” said Ellen Lazarek, Prevention Services Coordinator for Oswego County Opportunities. “The Drop In Center is a safe and welcoming place for young adults to gather. The funding will expand days of operation and provide the opportunity for field trips and involvement in other activities that raise awareness, increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community as well as connect young adults to the community. It will also allow us to increase outreach efforts to spread awareness and help connect more people to services. Having the support of Mayor Barlow and other local elected officials is so important and affirming for the LGBTQ+ community and we are grateful to Mayor Barlow for lending his support.”

The OCO Drop-In Center, located in Hillside Commons at 11 4th Avenue, suite F, provides opportunities to create social supports, decrease social isolation within the LGBTQ community, health education, workforce development, homeless services, meeting space and emergency supplies to community members.

Today’s grant announcement comes on the final day of June, otherwise known as Pride Month, recognizing LGBTQ pride throughout the country. On June 1, city officials, joined by the LGBTQ+ community, raised the pride flag in Don Hill Plaza next to Oswego City Hall.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...