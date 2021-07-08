OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today $115,000 in grant funding for several non-profit organizations and service providers in the City of Oswego.

Mayor Barlow and the Common Council have pledged to use up to $200,000 of the $1.89 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan allocation to Oswego to help non-profit organizations and service providers fully recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our local non-profit organizations and service providers do so much great work for the residents in our community. Our mini-grant program will help these important organizations financially recover from the pandemic to ensure our residents get the services they need, and these organizations can continue to grow, improve and serve our community,” Barlow said. “I thank these organizations for the invaluable work they do in our community and know our support will make a real, direct impact on the lives of our residents.”

List of Awardees:

ARISE, INC –A $10,000 grant will be used to fund four aluminum ramps for Oswego residents to assist with home accessibility after an individual is discharged from a nursing home or hospital.

Oswego YMCA – A $10,000 grant will fund improvements to the gymnasium including new bleachers, a new shot clock, pickleball netting and other additions to allow the YMCA to host large community events.

Oswego Players Theater – A $10,000 grant will be put towards theater enhancements, show production and building improvements.

Oswego Arts Association – A $10,000 grant will be applied towards building renovations and updates for expanded programming opportunities

United Way – A $5,000 grant will assist with offsetting slowed fundraising efforts associated with COVID-19

Salvation Army – A $10,000 grant will aid the “Pathway of Hope” program to assist Oswego families with developing life skills to escape poverty

Blessings in a Backpack – A $5,000 grant will help to offset slowed fundraising efforts and donation reduction to help resume normal service.

H. Lee White Maritime Museum – A $5,000 grant will be used to enhance the current website with virtual educational experiences

Oswego Bookmobile -A $15,000 grant was previously awarded to offset slowed fundraising efforts and be applied towards the purchase of a new, ADA accessible bus vehicle equipped with WiFi and air conditioning.

Oswego Renaissance Association – A $20,000 grant will assist with offsetting a fundraising slow down due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Oswego County Opportunities LGBTQ+ Drop-In Center- A $10,000 grant was previously awarded to expand accessibility to the center with more hours of operation and fund new field trips, outreach activities and additional resources for LGBTQ+ youth.

Friends of Fort Ontario – A $5,000 grant will offset a loss in revenue caused by COVID-19

James Karasek, Manager of Independent Living Services for ARISE, said “On behalf of the disability community and ARISE we are extremely grateful that Mayor Barlow and the council made this funding opportunity available to provide more ramps for the residents of the city of Oswego. This funding will serve in catching up some of the backlog of those waiting for a ramp. The aluminum ramp program meets the needs of getting people home from Rehab sooner, out of long-term care and enables those under Hospice care to be home with their family.”

Cheryl Baldwin, Executive Director of the Oswego YMCA said, “I would like to thank Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego on behalf of the Oswego YMCA. With their support and this funding opportunity we will be able to take another step forward in reaching our Community Hoops Project goals. With the improvements to our existing gymnasium and with its capacity, we can expand our programing to include youth basketball leagues, sports tournaments, senior pickleball leagues, volleyball, science fairs, dance, cheer competitions, after-school events and much more. The improvements have already begun with our gym floor, which is now completed, and we are now currently working on our next phase to include bleachers, scoreboards, basketball, volleyball and pickleball netting/hoops, and sideline seating. This grant will also help lay the foundation so we will be able to hold more events with our community partners.”

The City of Oswego has made previous announcements involving American Rescue Plan funding including $275,000 in grants to small businesses, $150,000 for essential employee bonuses, $100,000 to support the “Heroes as Neighbors” program and $40,000 to assist community organizations.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related