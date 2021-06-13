OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a $15,000 grant is being provided to the Oswego Bookmobile to assist with the purchase of a new bus vehicle to administer the “Driving Books Home” program, a mobile, seven-week summer literacy program that drives books, hands-on activities and healthy snacks into neighborhoods where Oswego’s neediest children live and play.

The grant is being committed to the Oswego Bookmobile to help offset a slow-down in fundraising last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oswego Bookmobile is in the midst of an aggressive fundraising effort to purchase a new vehicle, with 75% of the fundraising goal already raised and secured by the board of directors through several different fundraising campaigns. In 2019, a $124,611 grant was secured by Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego through the New York State Alliance for Economic Inclusion Anti-Poverty Initiative (AEI). The new bus, once purchased, will be ADA accessible, equipped with internet and air condition, replacing an aging and unreliable vehicle currently being used.

“I’m always eager to support and promote the Oswego Bookmobile because it so important and helpful to the children in our community,” Barlow said. “Our $15,000 grant adds to the $124,611 grant we previously secured through the AEI to be applied towards the purchase of a new vehicle and I look forward to seeing the new modern, ADA accessible Oswego Bookmobile serving the children of Oswego in our parks and neighborhoods very soon!”

“As a community-based nonprofit, Oswego Bookmobile relies on the support of our community and businesses which were hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic and the need to support the health and safety needs of our community,” said Bookmobile Board of Directors President Susan McBrearty. “Oswego Bookmobile is honored to be recognized by the city of Oswego for our community service and grateful to receive this financial support of our Bookmobile replacement initiative. With the new vehicle, Oswego Bookmobile looks forward to serving our community with literacy programming when school is out for many years to come.”

The $15,000 grant is being funded using part of the City of Oswego’s $1.89 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council have agreed to set aside approximately $125,000 to support local non-profit organizations negatively impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

