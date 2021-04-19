Mayor Barlow Announces $150,000 Available Through Oswego REVIVAL Business Grants

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has made available $150,000 in grant funding through the Oswego REVIVAL Business Grant Program for small businesses still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new businesses planning to open in the near future.

In order to be eligible for funding, businesses must demonstrate a continued hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic, that prevented the business from reopening. Funding will also be made available for new businesses looking to open, and businesses looking to expand or relocate in the City of Oswego in 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve supported existing small businesses using loan funding, grant funding and other economic initiatives,” Barlow said. “Now, we aim to help those businesses still unable to reopen due to mounting costs, revenue shortfalls and other pandemic-related issues. We also intend to revive the momentum we experienced pre-pandemic, introducing new businesses to our community and assisting existing businesses with expansion or relocation projects. Downtown Oswego is in the midst of a true revival and ensuring continued growth and success is key to building on our accomplishments. This funding will allow city government to assist with critical projects as we work to aid our local, small business community and keep moving Oswego forward.”

Grant funding allocations for business reopening will be capped at $10,000 per business. Allocations for new or expanding businesses will be capped at $25,000 per business. This grant funding has been made available by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan funding package passed earlier this year, awarding the City of Oswego $1.89 million.

“Oswego’s small businesses are an integral part of the unique fabric and identity of our community and the REVIVAL grant program will help to deliver support to those businesses when they need it most,” said Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill. “Since Mayor Barlow took office, we have seen unprecedented levels of development throughout Oswego, including a complete transformation of our core downtown and significant growth within our small business community, and it’s incumbent upon us to do what we can to protect that forward trajectory.”

Funding request applications are available from the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development located at 44 East Bridge Street. Applications may be submitted in person or emailed to [email protected] All questions or clarification regarding the program or assistance with the application may be directed to the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development at (315) 343-3795. The application may also be found on the city website at https://www.oswegony.org/government/covid-revival-grant-application

“Our recovery from the pandemic is dependent on the success of our small businesses, so it is great to see the city of Oswego use its American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses recover and emerge stronger than before,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Charles E. Schumer.

