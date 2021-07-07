OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a $20,00 grant to the Oswego Renaissance Association as part of the City of Oswego’s $200,000 commitment to local non-profit organizations and service providers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) was formed in 2013 with the purpose of restoring neighborhoods and community quality of life in the City of Oswego. Since 2013, the ORA has had tremendous success, leveraging more than $3.5 million in residential and downtown improvements by strategically growing housing and neighborhood value in key, targeted neighborhood zones throughout the city.

“There is no denying the magnificent positive impact the Oswego Renaissance Association has had, and continues to have, throughout the City of Oswego. The ORA drives our neighborhood revitalization efforts by restoring historic neighborhoods in addition to many other community improvement projects,” Barlow said. “My deepest appreciation goes to Mr. Paul Stewart, the ORA board of directors, along with all the strong supports of the ORA, and we’re committing this funding to ensure continued progress today and beyond.”

The $20,000 in funding comes from the City of Oswego’s $1.89 million allocation from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan. The $20,000 will be used to offset a slow in fundraising efforts caused by the pandemic. As a 501(c)3 organization, the ORA relies on aggressive fundraising efforts to fund several different programs. In 2020 and 2021, fundraising was made extremely difficult because of the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19.

“We are so pleased to receive this support from the Barlow administration and the City of Oswego. Fundraising has been challenging during the pandemic, and this contribution makes a big difference in terms of what the ORA will achieve in Oswego neighborhoods,” said Paul Stewart, Executive Director of the Oswego Renaissance Association. “The great thing is that every dollar of this support will be circulated in the community. As we emerge out of the other side of this pandemic, we are excited to continue Oswego’s positive momentum.”

The ORA is also supported by the Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank, Novelis and other small businesses and organizations in Oswego County. To learn more about the ORA, visit www.oswegonyonline.com

