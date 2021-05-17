OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego City Youth Bureau will host another city wide at-home, outdoor chalk art contest on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The rain date will be Saturday, June 26.

The event is for businesses, individuals, and families of all ages. Categories include: Artists, Family, and individuals of any age. There will be prizes for every category provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy and others.

“The Oswego Chalk Walk Event was a great idea created by the Oswego youth Bureau during times of COVID and social distancing,” Barlow said. “Due to the popularity of the first two chalk walks, we’ll be bringing back another event to keep the fun coming. I encourage Oswego families to get outside, get creative and participate in this wonderful family event.”

Judges (Youth Bureau & community members) will be starting at 1pm (through 4 p.m.) to judge all the unique drawings. iHeart Oswego photographers will be out taking pictures of entries and the Artists that drew them.

“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best art- work outside but safely, at home.” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Our first chalk walk was a huge success and the families enjoyed working together. Chalking starts early so start planning your art- work!”

Ready to sign up? Go to www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk. If you have any additional questions, please contact Jen Losurdo, Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451. For more information go to: www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk

