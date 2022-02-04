OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today another round of the Buy One Get One (BOGO) “Blizzard Bucks” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, February 17, to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego.

The BOGO program partners city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. For $25, residents will receive $50 in “Blizzard Bucks” gift cards to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants. This matched funding will be provided by the City of Oswego, using $25,000 in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

“We are happy to be able to hold another round of the popular Buy One Get One Blizzard Bucks program in February to help businesses and give residents another opportunity at local deals and special discounts,” Barlow said. “February is typically a very slow time for local business owners, so a mid-winter BOGO round will help to incentivize residents to get out and shop local during a critical time.”

Two thousand “Blizzard Bucks” certificates will go on sale on Thursday, February 17, at 4 p.m. in the City of Oswego Visitor’s Center located at 201 W. 1st St. next to Nora’s.

Certificates will be on sale until they’re sold out on a first come-first-served basis. Certificates may be purchased with cash only. The visitors center will stay open until 8 p.m. on February 17. If all certificates are not purchased on Thursday, the visitors center will re-open on Friday at 9 a.m. until they’re sold out.

Certificates will be valid through February 28.

Any locally owned small business located within the City of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and how to participate by accepting gift certificates, please contact Amy Murphy via email at [email protected]. This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How much does this promotion cost? The promotion costs $25, cash only. In return for paying $25, you will receive five $10 Blizzard Bucks coupons.

What do I need to do? Purchase the Blizzard Bucks at the Visitor’s Center (201 W. 1st St.) starting at 4 p.m. on February 17 until sold out.

When do the Blizzard Bucks expire? The promotion ends on February 28.

Why do the Blizzard Bucks expire so quickly? At the Economic Development Office, we work hard to help local businesses. This is a promotion to encourage a local spending boon.

Can I purchase Blizzard Bucks at a participating business? No, the Visitor’s Center will be selling all gift certificates on February 17 until sold out. The participating businesses are only redeeming them.

Can I spend the five cash promotions at five different participating businesses? Yes

Does each individual gift certificate need to be spent at once? Yes. You will be receiving five $10 gift certificates and they can be spent together or separately, but they need to be spent completely. If, for example, your total comes to $8, you will NOT be reimbursed the remaining $2.

Can a customer use Blizzard Bucks to buy a gift certificate to a participating business? Yes, and we encourage that.



Have more questions? Call 315-343-3795.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related