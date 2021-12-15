OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has successfully secured over $557,000 in grant funding through the New York State Regional Economic Development Council initiative (REDC) to fund two different projects in 2022.

The city received $412,267 to replace the aging Breitbeck Park playground and a $145,771 grant to illuminate the O&W pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River.

The existing playground in Breitbeck Park will be removed and replaced with a new, nautical themed playground offering safer access and more play objects than the existing structure. The playground will be custom design to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and patio areas.

The total cost for the new structure will hover around $550,000, requiring the city to pitch in $140,000 to complete the project.

The illumination of the O&W Pedestrian Bridge builds off the lighting of the Varick Dam falls in 2018, featuring up lighting to strategically light the bridge during evenings and special events with different colors and patterns. The total project cost is estimated at approximately $290,000 with the city required to spend $145,000 as a local match.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to replace the old and dangerous playground at Breitbeck Park with a playground that’ll add to our recent projects and that’ll provide a fun, unique experience for our youngsters,” Barlow said. “I’m also happy to be able to secure funding to illuminate the Pedestrian Bridge that we can tie in with our special events and use to encourage walking and outdoor activity, while further beautifying our community. I’d like to thank my economic development team for working so hard to get these projects funded and look forward to pushing them through to completion next summer.”

The playground was designed by Ithaca based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel. The city worked with Quality Lighting Systems in Liverpool to design the bridge lighting project. Both projects are scheduled to be started and completed in 2022.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related