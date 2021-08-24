OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow, announced today, a morning of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States of America.

When President George W. Bush, on September 4, 2002, proclaimed September 11, 2002 as the first Patriot Day, he asked Americans to do two things. He asked that we “celebrate” Patriot’s Day in America by volunteering, contributing to an organization or cause important to you, to go out of your way to help others, and to do something, anything, to make your community a better place.

Second, he asked Americans to recognize and honor Firefighters, EMS Personnel, Police, First Responders, and civilians who reacted on September 11, 2001, by helping to save others, many of whom they did not know.

The City of Oswego will play host to the following timeline of events and encourages the public to join us. On September 11, 2021, the city will honor the memory of the fallen, as well as the lives of those that have survived and continue to care for and protect the citizens of the United States of America.

Saturday, September 11, 2021

6:30 a.m. – Sunrise Run – Members of Team Red, White, and Blue, as well as Police Recruits, and members of the City of Oswego Police and Fire Departments will lead a procession of First Responders and Emergency Vehicles across the Bridge Street Bridge heading west bound – ending the run at the City of Oswego Police Department. Uniformed Personnel from local Fire, Police and EMS agencies will salute the procession from the north side of the Bridge Street Bridge. Spectators are encouraged to support this run from the South Side of the Bridge Street Bridge.

8:30 a.m. – 9/11 Ceremony at the City of Oswego Fire Department Headquarters – Mayor Billy Barlow, Fire Chief Randy Griffin, Police Department Captain Damien Waters, and Fire Department Chaplain Father John Canorro, will present a heartfelt ceremony to members of the public, as well as participating Emergency Personnel; honoring and remembering all that was sacrificed during the attacks on America on September 11, 2001. There will be a moment of silence, as well as a bell ringing, appropriately honoring those lives lost on and following the events on 9/11.

9:15 a.m. – Procession to Breitbeck Park – Emergency Vehicles to lead a procession from the City of Oswego Fire Department Headquarters to Breitbeck Park. The public is asked to follow behind the procession to Breitbeck Park.

10 a.m. – Blue Mass – Father John Canorro, from Christ the Good Sheppard, invites all Emergency Personnel and the public to an outdoor Mass at Breitbeck Park to honor and pray for all Americans affected by the attacks on September 11, 2001.

