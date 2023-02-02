OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street.

“Last year, we worked with our partners from Burritt Motors to renovate the Eastside Community Garden to improve conditions and increase participation. Now, we’re excited to enter phase two by further enhancing the area and including the young artists in our community to help us,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.

Please submit your drawings to [email protected] or they can be brought to the Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St. between February 10-May 19. Please include name, age and phone.

Entries will be reviewed by Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge, County Legislator Laurie Mangano of the 17th District, and Jen Losurdo of the Youth Bureau. The city will supply paint and brushes on the day of painting.

“We are looking for designs of possibly sunsets, Lighthouse, Lake Ontario, vegetables, flowers, animals, etc.” This will give the kids a chance to show off their artwork and be proud of what they can do” said Jen Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

If you have any questions, please contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451. If you are interested in reserving and maintaining a plot at the city garden this spring for youth or adult, please contact Councilor Shawn Burridge at [email protected]. Last year, the City of Oswego invested in renovations at the community garden to rebuild gardening beds, erect a sign, and make some garden beds ADA accessible.

