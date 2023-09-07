OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host its annual September 11 Ceremony on September 11, 2023. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., a Sunrise Run and Silent Procession will take place along East Bridge Street from East Fourth Street to the Oswego Police Department on West Second Street.

Members of the Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, and other agencies will participate. At 8:30 a.m., a Remembrance Ceremony will take place at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters, 35 East Cayuga Street.

The public is invited to attend both events.

