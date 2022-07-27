OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the completion of a new docking system along the West Linear River Walk on the Oswego River to provide access for vessels of all sizes to dock along the riverwalk.

The $190,000 river dock was partially funded by a $95,000 New York State Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan grant secured in 2016.

Prior to the riverwalk redesign, vessels did not have the capability to safely tie along the west riverwalk due to increased currents, higher water levels, and previous damage along the riverwalk. The city identified the need for the installation of the river dock during a 2016 waterfront feasibility study after learning from the boating community that tying along the wall for an overnight stay, a visit to downtown, or to attend the concerts at Veteran’s Stage was difficult and not safe.

“We are very excited to complete construction on the new river dock system just before Harborfest to allow boats of all sizes to easily and safely park along the river walk, providing better access to our Summer Concert Series, downtown Oswego, and more space for overnight and extended stays,” Barlow said. “This project was delayed and very challenging because of the high-water levels and associated damage, but we finally got it done and I thank the Oswego DPW and all our partners who helped get this project over the finish line.”

Construction of the docking system was completed by the Oswego Department of Public Works and Wiltsie Construction. Mayor Barlow also announced the city owned and operated Wright’s Landing Marina was sold out for Harborfest week, and parking along the West Linear riverdock would be available and free for boaters looking for a space.

