Mayor Barlow Announces Free Walk Thru Trunk Or Treating At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 30 at noon.

The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the kids. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the track area as kids make their way around the track.

“With the increasing COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant, you still can’t be too careful,” Barlow said. “As a result, we’re bringing back the free, walk thru trick or treating event at Oswego Speedway to ensure our kids have a fun and exciting Halloween. Thanks to the Oswego Youth Bureau and Oswego Speedway, we’re excited to put this event together once again.”

The event starts at noon and will end at 4 p.m. Pizza and drinks will be for sale provided by GJP Italian Eatery. Ontario Amusements will be there selling sweet treats! Kids will walk the track and vote on best decorated trunk or table. This will go in a clockwise direction. Don’t forget your “Trick or Treat” bags for your candy! No pets allowed. Please see the facebook page for updates: Walk Thru Trunk or Treat.

“Our Walk Thru Trunk or Treating event will give our children and families something to look forward to at Halloween,” said Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City- County Youth Bureau. “Our event will provide safe candy distribution. We will have over 100 vendors so we ask that you be patient as there will be a lot of people attending.”

If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and decorate your trunk or table, please contact Jen Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451

