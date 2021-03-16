Mayor Barlow Announces K-9 Crixus Retirement From Oswego Police Department

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the retirement of K-9 Crixus from the Oswego Police Department after seven years of dedicated service.

Crixus is a 9 ½ year-old Dutch Shephard who joined the Oswego City Police Department in July 2013 as a certified in patrol and narcotic detection canine.

“Crixus has been a tremendous asset to the Oswego Police Department, assisting with various different duties while protecting Oswego residents and our police officers. I thank him for his dedicated service to our community and wish him rest and relaxation in his retirement,” Barlow said.

Over the years, Crixus has contributed to the apprehension of several suspects and locating missing people. One of Crixus’ primary roles throughout his career was his duties as a narcotics detection canine. Crixus has assisted in the seizure of Marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in multiple cases throughout Oswego and Onondaga Counties.

K9 Crixus has assisted the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Drug Task Force, New York State Parole, New York State Police, New York Office of the Attorney General, Pulaski Police Department and Central Square Police Department.

“On behalf of the Oswego Police Department, we thank Crixus for his service and wish him much health and happiness in his well-deserved retirement,” said Police Chief Phil Cady.

Last month, the Oswego Common Council authorized Investigation Jim LaDue, Crixus’s longtime handler, to take possession of Crixus. Crixus still plans to work accompany Investigator LaDue at work in the office to keep busy in retirement.

The Oswego Police Department has a second K-9 dog, named Luke, and plan to purchase another dog to replace Crixus in the near future.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...