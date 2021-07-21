OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the Oswego-based veterans’ charity, Thank A Service Member, Inc (TASM) to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the City of Oswego.

Through a $15,000 grant from the City of Oswego, TASM, in partnership with the Oswego City Veteran’s Council, will host local veterans and guests at Wright’s Landing Marina for a luncheon and fishing excursion using local charter boats, followed by a closing ceremony with awards and gift bags on Friday, August 13. TASM will reach out to local veterans’ organizations to select veterans to participate in the event.

“I am honored to partner Thank A Service Member, Inc, and Executive Director Peter Allen, to offer veterans a great get-away on the water to fish and enjoy themselves as a way for the community to honor their service and support their needs,” Barlow said. “Our funding will allow for a well-organized event that gives our veterans a much-needed break, brings people to our improved marina and promotes our local fishing and charter businesses right here in Oswego. I thank Mr. Allen and TASM for partnering with the City of Oswego to host this event and for all the great work they do for veterans living in our community.”

Thank A Service Member, Inc is an approved 501(c ) 3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to working on behalf of America’s military veterans and active-duty service members. TASM frequently creates educational programs, support initiatives, and venues designed to show appreciation and gratitude for military personnel’s service and sacrifices.

“We are grateful to Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego for this partnership and the generous funding commitment,” said TASM Executive Director Peter Allen. “This meaningful event is a terrific way to engage and promote local businesses while showing appreciation to the military veterans in our community.”

The City of Oswego’s $15,000 grant will fully fund the luncheon and fishing excursion as part of a $200,000 funding commitment from Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council to not-for-profit organizations in the City of Oswego following the COVID-19 pandemic. Several not-for-profit organizations received grants from the City of Oswego to offset fundraising and revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic, using funding the city’s allocation from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan package.

For more information on TASM, visit www.thankaservicemember.org or contact Peter Allen at 315-402-5915 or [email protected].

