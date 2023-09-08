OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering public safety through the implementation of DJI Docks, a cutting-edge solution that promises to revolutionize emergency response and community protection. As urban centers continue to grow and evolve, so too do the challenges faced by public safety agencies. Recognizing the need for innovative solutions, the City of Oswego has partnered with leading drone technology provider UVT to launch the DJI Docks program. This initiative represents a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and well-being of Oswego’s residents and visitors.

“The City of Oswego is committed to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors. DJI Docks represent a significant investment in the city’s future, demonstrating its dedication to proactive and innovative approaches to public safety,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “The implementation of DJI Docks is part of the city’s broader vision for a smart and connected Oswego, where cutting-edge technology serves as a force multiplier for public safety efforts,” Barlow said.

DJI Docks consist of strategically placed docking stations throughout the city, each equipped with state-of-the-art DJI drones. These drones are designed to be rapidly deployed in emergency situations, offering a wide range of capabilities that can greatly enhance public safety efforts. Some of the key advantages of DJI Docks include:

Swift Response Times: With drones stationed in various locations, first responders can quickly assess emergency situations, gather critical information, and make informed decisions in real-time. Aerial Surveillance: DJI drones provide an elevated perspective, allowing authorities to monitor large areas, track missing persons, and assess damage during natural disasters or accidents. Search and Rescue: Equipped with thermal imaging and high-resolution cameras, these drones can efficiently locate and assist in the rescue of individuals in challenging environments, such as forests, bodies of water, or urban rubble. Traffic Management: DJI Docks can aid in managing traffic incidents, reducing congestion, and improving overall traffic safety by providing real-time traffic flow data and accident scene assessment. Firefighting Support: Drones can be deployed to assess the scope of wildfires, deliver important information to fire crews, and monitor fire lines, enhancing firefighter safety and efficiency.

Chris Baker, Drone and Robotics Coordinator for the City of Oswego said, “this collaboration with UVT represents a critical step forward in our ongoing commitment to public safety. With DJI Docks and support from Mayor Barlow and the Common Council, we are equipped to respond faster and more effectively to emergencies, ensuring that Oswego remains a safe and vibrant community for all.”

The City has ten licensed drone pilots between the technology department, police department and fire department. The city allocated $90,000 to support the creation of the drone program and the City of Oswego and Oswego County recently accepted a $10,000 grant from Brookfield Renewable to assist with drone technology investment.

