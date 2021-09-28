OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is hosting another round of the “READ IT!” literacy initiative to encourage and incentivize children to read at home.

The initiative, first developed in 2020 by the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development and sponsored by The Press Box Restaurant, allows for children to register with the program and receive a calendar to track their reading. If children complete the daily goal of 20 minutes per day, they’ll receive a FREE pizza every month from The Press Box restaurant, located at 29 East First Street, Oswego.

The city READ IT! Club is open to students preschool through 6th grade enrolled in the Oswego City School District and includes children who attend public and private schools, as well as homeschoolers in the Oswego City District

“The City of Oswego is excited to once again partner with the Press Box to continue the ‘READ IT!’ Club literacy initiative to keep our children reading and learning outside of the classroom,” Barlow said. “Our ‘READ IT! Club’ is just one more way that city government is stepping up to serve our youth, provide Oswego families the resources and programs they need, and highlight the importance of child literacy.”

Families interested in participating in the “READ IT! CLUB” can apply online. Visit the “City of Oswego’s READ IT! Club” page on Facebook for the link.

You can also contact Kristen Slimmer ([email protected] or (315) 349-3575) at the City of Oswego Youth Bureau for instructions. Families are encouraged to sign up for the program to receive their tracking calendar by October 1, when the first month’s reading goal begins. At the end every month, calendars will need to be returned to Youth Bureau to receive the free pizza coupon.

