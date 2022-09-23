OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park.

The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.

“We are ecstatic with the look and feel of the new playground as we finally were able to replace the existing, aging and dangerous former structure,” Barlow said. “The new playground resembles our lighthouse and other nautical themes throughout the city, while providing kids of all ages and abilities a safe place to enjoy.”

Last December, the city of Oswego secured a $413,000 grant from New York State Department of State to pay for the cost of the project, while the Common Council approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete the project.

The playground was designed by Ithaca based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel and installed by Parkitechs and the Oswego Department of Public Works.

“The Breitbeck Park playground adds one more family-friendly amenity to the city’s burgeoning downtown and waterfront,” said New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The playground complements several other attractions for children and families funded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, including the Children’s Museum and the soon-to-be-completed Lake Ontario Water Park. Oswego has been a tremendous partner in all Department of State programs—the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, Brownfield Opportunity Area program and the Resilient Economic Development Initiative (REDI).”

The completion of the Breitbeck Park playground adds to the list of improved areas around the community. In 2018, the city built and opened its’ first dog park and replaced the existing playground at Kingsford Park Elementary School.

In 2019, the city worked with Parkitechs to design and build the community’s first ADA accessible playground at Hamilton Park to accommodate those with physical disabilities.

