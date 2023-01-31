OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego Police Department will again be hosting an annual canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from January 31st through February 13 ahead of the 2023 National Football League’s Super Bowl LVII.

Residents are asked and encouraged to visit the Oswego Police Department, located at 169 West Second Street, to drop off cans of soup to be gathered and donated to Human Concerns in Oswego. While dropping off soup, residents will place the soup into a team box based on the team you think may win the Super Bowl.

Last year, more than 500 cans of soup were donated! For additional information, contact the Oswego Police Department by calling 315-236-4823.

