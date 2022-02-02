OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego Police Department will be hosting a canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from February 3 through February 13 ahead of the 2022 National Football League’s Super Bowl LVI.

Residents are asked and encouraged to visit the Oswego Police Department, located at 169 W. 2nd St., to drop off cans of soup to be gathered and donated to Human Concerns in Oswego. While dropping off soup, residents will place the soup into a team box based on the team you think may win the Super Bowl.

Last year, more than 400 cans of soup were donated. For additional information, contact the Oswego Police Department by calling 315-342-8203.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...