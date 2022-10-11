OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, October 11, the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to host a youth basketball night with the Oswego State Men’s Laker basketball team.

The game will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. with spots reserved for one hundred kids to attend the game free of charge. Free T-shirts will be provided sponsored by city of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting. Autographs will happen after the game. Three kids will be randomly selected for some fun at half time on the court.

“We are pleased to team up with our partners at SUNY Oswego to offer Oswego families a night of free fun at the SUNY men’s basketball game,” Barlow said. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the sponsors who partnered with the city to come together and make this event happen.”

The one hundred seats will be provided on a first come first served basis. All children must have at least one parent attend with them. Parents will have to pay for their ticket only. Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to register your child and provide T-shirt size. 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

