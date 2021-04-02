OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow today honored Oswego resident Thomas R. Galloway on his 90th Birthday.

Mr. Galloway served in the U.S. Army in Korea, worked as a technology teacher at Oswego High School, founded a local real-estate business in Oswego named Galloway Century 21 in business for over 50 years, served as city assessor and founded the “Trees for Vets” program to honor Oswego military veterans.

Barlow presented Galloway with a city proclamation and a community appreciation award for his numerous service and contribution to the Oswego community over the years.

