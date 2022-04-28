OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a proposal to introduce a new tax exemption for individuals with disabilities on limited income in the city of Oswego.

If approved, the exemption would provide tax relief to qualifying persons with disabilities in accordance with Real Property Tax Law on a sliding scale with incomes less than $37,400 a year.

Barlow is also proposing to update and expand different tax exemptions for Oswego residents 65 years old and older, likely living on fixed incomes.

The proposal raises the income threshold for seniors to be eligible for an exemption from city property taxes, from a $30,500 cap to a $37,400 cap, the maximum amount allowed by New York state. Barlow also said the city would incorporate more income deductions for senior citizens including the amount paid for prescription drug expenses not covered by insurance can now be deduced from income and amounts received as veteran’s disability compensation can now be deducted from income.

“Under my proposals, city government is able to ease the tax burden on senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and those who have served our Country by adopting and expanding these tax exemptions allowed under state law,” Barlow said. “My administration has worked hard to lower taxes and water and sewer bills these last several years. These exemptions can take our efforts one step further by offering additional relief for the folks in our community who need and deserve it most.”

New Disability & Limited Income Exemption

Annual Income Exemption $29,000 or less 50% $29,001-$29,999 45% $30,000-$30,999 40% $31,000-$31,999 35% $32,000-$32,899 30% $32,900-$33,799 25% $33,800-$34,699 20% $34,700-$35,599 15% $35,600-$36,499 10% $36,500-$37,399 5%

Senior Citizen Exemption

Existing Proposed

Annual Income % Exempt Annual Income % Exempt $22,500 or less 50% $29,000 or less 50% $22,501-$23,500 45% $29,001-$29,999 45% $23,501-$24,500 40% $30,000-$30,999 40% $24,501-$25,500 35% $31,000-$31,999 35% $25,501-$26,500 30% $32,000-$32,899 30% $26,501-$27,500 25% $32,900-$33,799 25% $27,501-$28,500 20% $33,800-$34,699 20% $28,501-$29,500 15% $34,700-$35,599 15% $29,501-$30,500 10% $35,600-$36,499 10% $36,500-$37,399 5%

“Raising the income levels on this program is absolutely the correct thing to do for our residents who need it and I fully support it,” said Oswego Common Council President Rob Corradino. “Updating the income guidelines was last done by the Common Council in 2019 and this proposal by Mayor Barlow continues our commitment to make sure that we help as many people as we can.”

Barlow will present his proposal to the Common Council on Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Oswego City Hall, 13 West Oneida Street, Oswego.

As part of the proposal, water and sewer bills will also having matching structures to mirror the tax exemptions.

As part of the changes, qualifying individuals will be able to enroll for the assessment roll year in which they will be 65. Currently, individuals must be 65 on taxable status day for the senior exemption. If approved, the exemptions would take effect for the 2023 tax roll.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related