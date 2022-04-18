OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow today thanked City of Oswego residents for the overwhelming support and the amount of donations collected during the two-week Ukrainian medical and essential supplies drive hosted at Oswego City Hall.

Beginning on April 4 through April 15, residents were encouraged to drop off essential medical supplies. Barlow partnered with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse to have the collected supplies shipped directly to locations of need in Ukraine.

“I’m very proud of the amount of supplies we collected for Ukraine but am hardly surprised by how Oswego residents stepped up to help those in need,” Barlow said. “Thank you to all Oswego residents who took the time to deliver supplies to City Hall or went out and specifically purchased supplies just to donate to our drive. Finally, I must thank Father Mihai Dubovici at St. John’s for agreeing to partner with us, allowing the drive to happen.”

