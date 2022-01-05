OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today he will deliver the annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, January 12 at 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the address will be held virtually, with no in-person audience. Residents interested in viewing the address can watch live on the Oswego City School District’s television station, WBUC, cable channel 16.

The speech will also be live streamed on the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page and the City of Oswego YouTube channel.

According to the Charter of the City of Oswego, the mayor is required to deliver an annual State of the City message to the members of the Common Council during the month of January. Mayor Barlow typically uses the opportunity to discuss the current state of affairs in Oswego while outlining the administration’s agenda for the coming year.

“I look forward to speaking to the citizens of Oswego during the annual State of the City Address and will outline our aggressive and comprehensive agenda we have ready to go for 2022,” Barlow said.

