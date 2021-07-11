OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is waiving all fees associated with residential building permits from now until Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

City building permits are ordinarily applied using a unit-based fee schedule ranging from twenty cents to forty cents per square foot depending on the type of construction and structure being built or repaired. Total charges for building permits in residential neighborhoods can range from $100 for replacing a fence to $200 for a one-room remodel to $500 for a residential renovation project. The minimum charge for all building permits is $25.

“We continue to encourage home-owners to invest in their property to improve their home and revitalize our neighborhoods,” Barlow said. “By waiving fees associated with residential building permits, we eliminate one expense with a project and help to offset some other cost increases associated with building and construction like lumber, steel, fixtures and more caused by the pandemic and still lingering.”

In addition to waiving residential building permit fees, the City of Oswego will reduce the price on commercial building permits. Currently, the city calculates a commercial building permit using a priced per square foot or based on total project cost, whichever is higher. From now until Labor Day, the city will assess whichever price is less. To be eligible for the fee waiver or reduction, projects must have a start date prior to October 1, 2021.

“We’re always happy to work with homeowners, business owners and contractors to get projects started on-time and to make all projects, regardless of size, move forward smoothly,” said Jeff McGann, Planning and Zoning Director for the City of Oswego. “Waiving and reducing fees is a good faith effort by the city to assist in that effort and we pledge to move permits through the system quickly throughout the 2021 construction season.”

The City of Oswego building and permitting office is located on the third floor of City Hall at 13 West Oneida Street and can be contacted at 315-342-8164. For more information on permitting, visit https://www.oswegony.org/government/code-enforcement.

