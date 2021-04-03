OSWEGO – The City of Oswego in collaboration with Oswego Renaissance Association, I Heart Oswego, Raby’s Ace and Burke’s Home Center are announcing the next city games contest “Welcome Home Decorating Contest” where contestants create a “Welcoming” Front Door and/or Porch.

This contest builds on the work the Oswego Renaissance Association has done in oswego neighborhoods over the past six years. The City of Oswego and the ORA, working with Burke’s and Raby’s Home Centers have teamed up to provide $1,000 in gift certificate prizes for the winning adult entries.

There will be two $250 gift certificates; one each for Burke’s and Raby’s and five $100 gift certificates split between the two home centers.

Pizza Villa, another sponsor of the contest, will provide 10 pizza gift certificates for the winning children entries along with other businesses who are donating prizes to the children.

Participants must register at www.oswegocitygames.com before May 15, 2021. A photographer from iHeart Oswego and The youth bureau will go around and take pictures of the “before” so that the judges can compare and see what has been done.

Judging will be done on May 22, 2021. Participants are encouraged to be creative and consider adding, flowers, plants, flags, banners or maybe a fresh or new coat of paint.

Children are encouraged to be creative as well and maybe paint rocks, flowerpots, signs or anything else they can think of to create a welcoming entrance.

It is not about how much is spent but rather how welcoming the front door/porch appears. Extra points will be awarded for using recycled/upcycled items.

For more information or to register go to www.oswegocitygames.com or contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 Ext. 3451.

