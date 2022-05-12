OSWEGO — The Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) received a $45,000 gift from Novelis to support the purchase of a Mobile Exhibit and also endow a full-time STEM educator position.

This donation from Novelis will be transformative for CMOO. It will allow the museum to bring learning through play to more children in Oswego County, and beyond, with mobile museum and with increased staffing.

“The Next Generation STEM mobile and pop-up exhibits purchased with this donation and the STEM Educator position endowed with these funds will bring access to high-quality project and play based learning experiences to schools, to children and families who might not have transportation to reach the museum site, and to community events,” said Kathryn Watson, executive director of CMOO. “When these exhibits aren’t in use offsite, they’ll be available for museum visitors to enjoy.”

The gift was presented by Kristen Nelson, plant manager at Novelis Oswego, and Susan Cole, communications lead at Novelis.

“I was lucky to have been exposed to STEM subjects and experience hands-on learning as a young child, which ultimately led to a career in manufacturing,” Nelson said. “We are proud to expand on our partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oswego and to provide this incredible mobile exhibit and a full-time STEM educator. At Novelis, we are excited to keep working side by side with our community partners to support educational programs that enrich the lives of local children and their families.”

A core motivation at CMOO is building the future of Oswego and all of Central New York, by creating opportunities for its youth to problem solve, iterate, imagine, work together, communicate, and create. This donation is a giant step toward that goal. Investing in the children of Central New York will build the next generation of thinkers, doers and problem solvers that our world needs.

CMOO is incredibly grateful for Novelis’ continued support and for their commitment to our community. To learn more about CMOO or to donate, visit www.cmoo.org.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

